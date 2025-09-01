Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched across 99 districts

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has announced the launch of a phased polio eradication campaign across 99 designated districts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the NEOC, more than 28 million children will be administered oral polio drops during the campaign, with over 240,000 polio workers performing their duties nationwide.

In Punjab, over 4.1 million children in seven districts will be vaccinated.

However, in nine flood-affected districts of Punjab, the campaign has been postponed.

In Sindh, more than 8.9 million children across 25 districts will be targeted, while in Balochistan, over 2.1 million children in 26 districts will receive the vaccine.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will cover more than 5.7 million children in 27 districts. The NEOC clarified that in southern KP, the campaign will formally begin on September 15.

Additionally, polio vaccination drives will also be carried out in two districts each of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad, more than 450,000 children will be administered polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability, the NEOC said.

Pakistan has reported 21 cases of polio in 2025 so far. Out of total 21, 13 polio cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.