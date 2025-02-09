Poliovirus ‘detected’ in Azad Kashmir’s sewage

The presence of the poliovirus has been confirmed in environmental sewage samples from Azad Kashmir, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to reports, poliovirus traces were found in sewage samples from 21 districts across the country. With this latest detection, the total number of positive polio sewage samples in 2025 has risen to 47.

Health authorities have identified the presence of Wild Polio Virus Type 1 (WPV1) in these environmental samples, which were collected between January 8 and January 23 from various sewage lines.

The detection of poliovirus in sewage samples from AJK, marks the second second detection of the virus in 2025, sources revealed.

The sources further revealed that eight districts of Balochistan, including Dera Bugti, Hub, Khuzdar, Nushki, Naseerabad, Osta Muhammad, Zhob, and Lasbela have tested positive for poliovirus in sewage.

Sewage was also founded infected with poliovirus in six districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Poliovirus was also detected in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, and Tank, Karachi East district of Sindh, Islamabad, and AJK’s Muzaffarabad.

Read more: PM Shehbaz launches anti-polio drive for year 2025

So far in 2025, one confirmed case of polio virus infection has been reported in the country.

On February 2, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign for the year 2025 by administering polio drops to children under five.

Addressing the launching ceremony, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminate the polio disease from Pakistan.

He said that millions of children nationwide will be the focus of the national polio vaccine campaign, which aims to protect their health and future.