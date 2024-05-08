33.9 C
Poliovirus detected in four more sewage samples

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in the environmental samples of 2 more cities, ARY News reported.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been detected in four more sewage samples taken from previously infected districts, taking the tally of current year’s environmental samples to 112.

Three samples collected from different districts of Karachi and one sample collected from Pishin have been found positive, the statement said.

The samples were genetically linked to the imported YB3A cluster of WPV1.

According to a lab official, the virus was found in sewage samples of 33 districts this year so far.

“All positive samples and the two human cases reported this year contain YB3A cluster, which disappeared from the country in 2021, remained in circulation in Afghanistan and was reintroduced through cross-border transmission last year,” he said.

