Poliovirus detected in sewage samples of 20 districts

ISLAMABAD: Polio virus has been detected in 25 sewerage samples collected from 20 districts across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the latest weekly environmental testing, conducted between March 5 to 19, revealed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from multiple locations.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio confirmed that sewage samples in three provinces showed signs of contamination. Positive samples were reported from nine districts in Balochistan, six in Punjab, and five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Balochistan, the affected districts include Quetta, Kech, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Pishin, Loralai, Dakki, Naseerabad and Osta Muhammad, NEOC stated.

In Punjab, the virus was found in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G.Khan and Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poliovirus detected in environmental samples collected from Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan and Lower Dir.

On the other hand, 35 sewerage samples from 31 districts tested negative for the virus.

Sources said that this marks the 13th instance this year when poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples.

This year the number of poliovirus positive samples have crossed 150, sources shared. So far, six confirmed polio cases have been reported in the country this year.

According to NEOC, the polio case was reported in Thatta Sindh, bring the total provincial number in 2025 to four and countrywide to six.

In the previous year 74 polio cases were reported in the country.

Polio

Polio is a crippling disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.