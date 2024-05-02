Poliovirus found in 10 more sewage samples

35.9 C
ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in the environmental samples of 10 districts, ARY News reported.

The districts where the poliovirus found in the environmental samples included Hyderabad (Tulsidas Pumping Station and Latifabad 9 Pumping Station), Keamari, Karachi, (Orangi Nalla), Jamshoro (Drain KB Feeder), Sukkur (Maka Pumping Station), Jacobabad (Saddar Pumping Station), MirpurKhas, Chaman (Army Kaziba and Hadi Packet, Quetta (Railway Pul) and Nasirabad (Wapda Colony).

In Karachi West, the environmental sample was collected on April 02, 2024 from the ‘Khamiso Goth’ environmental sample collection site, which is the first positive sample from District Karachi West this year.

Similarly, the environmental sample was collected on April 02, 2024 in Mirpur Khas from the ‘Ring Road Puraan’ environmental sample collection site, which is the first positive sample from District Mirpur Khas this year.

