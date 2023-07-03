Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

ISLAMABAD: Polish climber Pawel Tomasz Kopec has died due to acute altitude sickness after conquering the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m), the world’s ninth highest peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

“Kopec and his two other compatriots – Piotr Krzyzowski and Waldemar Kowalewski summited Nanga Parbat on Sunday,” the club said in a statement.

“They achieved their target without supplemental oxygen at different times of the day. Krzyzowski and Kowalewski managed to reach camp 3 at midnight. Kopec faced problems while descending due to harsh weather conditions,” ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said.

However, Haidri said, he eventually lost his life at a height of 7,400 metres after getting exhausted and dehydrated.

With a death probability of 21 percent, Nanga Parbat continues to claim its place among the top five most dangerous mountains in the world. Prior to Kopec, a total of 85 climbers died in their attempts to conquer it.

Separately, Pakistani climber Asif Bhatti, who had proceeded for the final summit push of the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m) mountain, was stranded with snow blindness.

“Asif is stuck at camp 4 with snow blindness at altitude 7,500-metre to 8,000-metre. He needs help,” ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said.

“A helicopter will be needed to pick him up but for that he will have to come down to around 6,000-metre to 6,500-metre,” he added.