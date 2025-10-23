Polish FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, this marks Minister Sikorski’s second official visit to Pakistan, with his first visit taking place in 2011.

During the visit, Polish deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar will meet with his Polish counterpart, and delegation-level talks will also be held between the two sides.

The discussions will cover all aspects of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the talks, both foreign ministers will hold a joint press briefing, the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to enhancing mutual cooperation with Poland in various fields.

According to the statistics, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Poland in 2023 was $922 million. Pakistan’s exports to Poland amounted to $794 million and imports from Poland were worth $128 million.

Earlier in July, Pakistan and Poland held the 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Warsaw. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations