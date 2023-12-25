Political big shots among 470 hopefuls for Lahore’s 14 NA seats

LAHORE: Total 470 nomination papers have been submitted for Lahore’s 14 National Assembly seats and 1408 nominations for 30 provincial seats in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and other prominent politicians contesting elections from Lahore.

People’s Party’s Asif Hashmi, PML-N’s Malik Riaz, IPP’s Aleem Khan have been among 38 candidates filed nomination papers to contest on NA-117 of Lahore.

PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz has filed nomination papers from NA-118.

Maryam Nawaz and Aleem Khan have been in the field with 34 nomination papers filed in NA-119. Maryam Nawaz has also filed nomination papers with PML-N’s two more leaders Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq among 38 contenders in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq and Shaikh Rohail Asghar have been among 24 candidates filed nomination papers to contest from NA-121 of Lahore.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif contesting from NA-123 with 19 other hopefuls in the field.

IPP’s Awn Chaudhry, Rana Zameer have been among 23 candidates that filed nomination papers from NA-124. In NA-125 PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar, Abdul Ghafoor have been among 27 candidates in election race.

Ameer ul Azeem, Saiful Malook Khokhar and Karamat Khokhar have submitted nomination papers for NA-126.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto, PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik and other 34 candidates have filed nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127.

PML-Nawaz supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has submitted nomination papers for NA-130. Twenty-seven other candidates have also been in field of the Lahore constituency.

Prominent politicians including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen and others have submitted their nomination papers for the general elections 2024.