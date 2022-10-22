Political breakthrough: Govt, PTI hold ‘backdoor talks’

ISLAMABAD: In a major political breakthrough, backdoor contacts were held between the representatives of the coalition government and Imran Khan-led PTI, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

A well-placed source told ARY News that the ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held talks to resolve political disputes.

Matters pertaining to early elections, charter of economy and other issues came under discussion during the talks.

The PTI wants early elections even if they are held around March-April 2023, say sources, adding that in return they [govt] insisting to complete its term.

The two sides are expected to meet again in the days to come, they added.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he was willing to talk with political rival PTI for the “sake of national interest”.

Addressing the launch ceremony of “Youth Development Initiatives” in Islamabad, the prime minister said he was ready to give “any sacrifice” for keeping the national interest as the primary concern.

