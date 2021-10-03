Political crisis in Balochistan: BAP announces to hold intra-party elections

QUETTA: Amid the political crisis in Balochistan province, the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has announced to organise intra-party elections at the earliest after Jamal Kamal Khan stepped down as the president, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The ruling political party summoned a session of BAP divisional organisers, district presidents and general secretaries on October 12.

The central leaders of BAP reviewed the political situation after the resignation of Jam Kamal Khan from the presidency after the emergence of differences of the parliamentary groups of the political party in a session today.

BAP Secretary-General Senator Manzoor Kakar said that the schedule of intra-party elections will be announced on October 12. He said that BAP has taken a decision for holding its intra-party elections.

In another development today, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the residence of the provincial finance minister Zahoor Buledi.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation, sources said.

On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

In his Twitter message, he had asked the BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.

The development came forth after the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in September, demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

