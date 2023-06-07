‘Political parties are propelled by workers, not leaders’

RAWALPINDI: The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid, emphasized that political parties are driven by the efforts of workers rather than the leaders, citing the leaders’ inability to withstand the challenges of imprisonment, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid, the head of the AML, stated that the statements of the ministers are creating doubts about the non-holding of elections. He said that august 13 is the redline for dissolving the assembly, otherwise, the crisis will become severe across the country.

Regarding the IMF agreement, the AML chief said that the IMF did not include Pakistan in its agenda for June 10 due to the political crisis in Pakistan.

The head of the Awami Muslim League said that the caretaker government can estimate the grief, anger, and hatred in the hearts of the people. He predicted that if the elections are not held on time, the situation will become more severe.

While criticizing the current government, Sheikh Rashid said that the government does not want to save the state but its ramshackle politics.