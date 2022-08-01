Political parties begin backdoor talks for early elections: sources

ISLAMABAD: Backdoor talks have begun for holding early elections in Pakistan with differences between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the date for the polls, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the backdoor discussions, Imran Khan wanted the general elections to be held in October and November, contrary to Nawaz Sharif who want polls in March or April 2023.

“Ishaq Dar is facilitating talks with Nawaz Sharif,” they said.

The sources said that there is a deadlock from Imran Khan over removal of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja. “The PTI and PML-N are, however, on the same page over holding polls simultaneously in Centre and provinces,” they said.

الیکشنزکےلیےبیک ڈوررابطوں کااغاز،چند شخصیات کےذریعے مصالحت کاری کی جارہیہے،عمران اکتوبرنومبر نوازشریفمارچ اپریل میں انتخابات چاہتے۔،NSسےڈار کےذریعے پیغام رسانی ہورہی ہے،ڈیڈ لاک برقرار رہا تواتحادیوں کوتوڑ کرانتخابات کیراہ ہموارہوگی،نون،PTIمیں تماماسمبلیوں کےانتخاباتکروانےمیںاتفاق pic.twitter.com/AJFcilGXQg — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) August 1, 2022

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to hold general elections in October.

The AML chief tweeted, saying that rather than by-polls the date for general elections has been decided. Polls would be held in October under a new election commission, while an interim government would be set up soon, he claimed.

Hinting at Asif Ali Zardari he added that people in ‘quarantine’ have also agreed to hold general elections, only Fazlur Reham is left to pursue.

