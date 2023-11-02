Political parties hail election announcement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and other major political parties, have welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcement for holding elections on February 11, 2024.

The ECP’s lawyer today informed the Supreme Court’s three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that polls will take place in on February 11.

Following the ECP’s announcement, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that his party has been calling for holding timely elections.

“Level playing field is necessary for transparent elections,” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Zubair Umar welcomed the ECP’s announcement saying that PML-N always ready for polls.

MQM-P‘s Amin Ul Haque said that welcomed the ECP’s announcement to hold elections on February 11.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult the president of Pakistan on final election date in the country.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah heard the pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The petitioners in the case, including the Supreme Court Bar, the PTI and others pleaded that the general elections in the country should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by the Constitution.

Elections to be held on Feb 11, says ECP’s lawyer

During today’s hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer informed the Supreme Court that the general elections in Pakistan will be held on February 11, 2024.

“Elections in the country will be held in the country [after] completion of delimitation on November 30,” ECP’s lawyer Sajeel Swati told the three-member bench.

The ECP’s lawyer, while sharing the schedule with the apex court, said that all arrangements including delimitation will be completed by January 29.

Explaining the delimitation process, the lawyer said it would take them 3 to 5 days to issue the final lists. He added that if 54 days are counted from December 5 then we get January 29 date.