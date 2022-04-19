Political Parties law permits funds from foreign companies: PTI lawyer

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor on Tuesday appeared before a panel of the election commission in alleged foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

Islamabad High Court has dismissed a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for separating petitioner Akbar S. Babar from the proceedings of the foreign funding case, a junior lawyer informed during the proceedings.

The high court verdict was also read before the election commission panel.

Anwar Mansoor, a former attorney general, initiating his arguments said that the election commission was not complete, “It is my objection to be noted,” he said while referring Article 218 of the Constitution.

The election commission could not issue order over it he said while emphasizing the need of completion of the commission.

“What will you say about the court order with regard to decision in 30 days,” chief election commissioner questioned.

“I will present my contentions,” PTI lawyer said.

PTI lawyer argued that under the political parties order funding is permitted from foreign companies, ” foreign funding being referred everywhere, while it is the case of prohibited funding,” he said. “Prohibited funding can also be held within the country,” he argued.

“The case belongs to fiscal year 2009 to 2013, the scrutiny committee’s terms of reference (ToRs) were restricted to foreign funding. The committee could only probe the foreign funding in the light of the foreign funding charges,” Anwar Mansoor said.

The counsel argued that the scrutiny committee didn’t declare the documents authentic, which were provided by Akbar S. Babar. “He talks out of context while waving the documents,” Mansoor said.

“I have required three days for winding up my arguments, my assistant lawyer will assist the commission over the accounts issue,” the lawyer said. “I had intimated in previous hearing that I will not be available from April 20,” he said.

“The case can be heard three days continuously in next week.”

The election commission adjourned further hearing of the case till next week.

