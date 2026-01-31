Political stability lays foundation for more investment: Haroon Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar has said that the country would not be stabilized amid bids to bring down each and every government.

“Political stability lays the foundation for promotion of investment,” talking to ARY News, SAPM for industries and production, Haroon Akhtar Khan said.

He said the government knows very well that the production costs, interest rate and taxes are still higher in the country. “Job opportunities won’t be created until the factories are run,” Akhtar said.

The relief measures will be seen in the budget while remaining within the limits of the IMF program, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced reduction of 4.04 rupees in electricity tariff for the industries to enhance their competitiveness and bolster exports.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to honour the contributions of leading businessmen and exporters in the economy.

Announcing other measures for the business community, he said the wheeling charges are being slashed to nine rupees to enable the industries to sell their power to neighboring industries.

The Prime Minister said markup rate on export refinance scheme is being reduced from 7.5 percent to 4.5 percent.