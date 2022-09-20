Political stability must to steer country out of debt trap: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his demand for free and fair elections, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that economic stability in the country won’t arrive before political stability, ARY News reported.

“Without political stability, there will be no economic stability in the country,” he said in an interactive Zoom session with digital broadcasters and economic analysts.

The PTI chairman went on to say that Pakistan currently needs $30 billion to overcome the economic crisis and the Shehbaz-led coalition government only has $7 billion in reserves. Imran said that the country’s economy would further worsen if fresh elections were delayed.

Imran Khan said: “The country will be stuck in a quagmire if the “imported government’s tenure is prolonged further. Investors’ confidence has been shattered “because no one knows how long this imported government will last”.“

“Big and bold decisions are need of the hour to stabilise the country’s economy,” he said and added that foreign exchange reserve, remittances and exports were dropped after his government was toppled.

Hitting out at the incumbent prime minister, the PTI chairman said that PM Shehbaz met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the army chief’s appointment. “How can a prime minister discuss the matter of army chief appointment with an absconder.”

“We are looking into this matter from legal aspects,” he said.

