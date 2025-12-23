Political support to bandits has ended, says Zia Lanjar

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar on Tuesday said that the police in a recent abduction incident recovered hostages from kidnappers.

He said the political support to outlaws has come to an end.

Talking to media home minister said that a Quetta bound coach traveling from Sadiq Abad was stopped at border area and its 14 passengers were kidnapped. “Police party led by two SSPs and a DSP chased abductors who entered in katcha area of Punjab”.

“All passengers were recovered from kidnappers, the dead body of a passenger who suffered heart attack, was found the next day,” home minister said.

Minister lauded cooperation of the Punjab Police and government. “Joint operation was launched in Punjab along with rangers in which hideouts of bandits were destroyed and the outlaws were also killed”, he said.

Zia Lanjar said that a notorious bandit, Chhalo Bakhrani, carrying Rs five million bounty on his head, was also killed in the operation. Other wanted bandits were also killed in the operation, notorious bandit Tanveer was among them.

He said the police operation was headed by SSP Kashmore. “The bandits should either surrender or face the law. We will eliminate them,” minister warned.

He said the Sindh Police has got access to the areas, which were earlier unreachable.

He said the police is following zero tolerance policy in katcha area adding that the political support to outlaws has come to an end. “Police has a clear direction to act against people providing shelter to criminals”.

“We have also announced prizes for policemen, while civilian awards for police officials will also be announced soon,” he added.