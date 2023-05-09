Political unrest: US, UK, Canada issue travel advisory for Pakistan

Foreign countries including the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) and Canada have issued new travel advisories for their citizens citing political unrest after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Protests sparked across the country after Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Following the massive protests in different parts of the country, foreign countries issued travel advisories for their citizens and diplomatic staff.

US travel advisory

The US Embassy issued travel alert for its citizens for Pakistan. The latest advisory read, “The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan.

“Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, U.S. Embassy Islamabad has canceled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023,” it added.

The US citizens have been advised to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds, review personal security plans, carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement, be aware of surroundings and monitor local media for updates.

UK advisory

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advised British citizens to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds of people and public events and be prepared to change your plans as necessary.

The Office stated, “Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of the local news. Protests can occur with little warning and while most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly.”

Canada advisory

The Canadian government asked the citizens and diplomatic staff in its latest advisory to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation citing a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.