Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Politicians pay tribute to women on International Women’s Day

test

International Women’s Day (IWD) is being observed today worldwide including in Pakistan to honor the achievements of women in various fields of life.

This year’s theme of the day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. Various ceremonies are scheduled to be held countrywide to highlight the importance of the day.

Addressing the event in Islamabad in connection with women day, PM Imran Khan underlined the need for women education to take forward the country.

“This fight was also important for protection of rights of weak segments of the society including women,” he said.

PM Khan said the incumbent government has worked wholeheartedly for the empowerment of women folk and underlined the need for women education to take forward the country.

Political figures including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Sherry Rehman and other notable personalities paid tribute to women on International Women’s Day.

“A special thanks to women today for their services & contributions. From Marie Curie to Fatima Jinnah, the female icons charted a way forward & proved their mettle in every field of life,” wrote Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet.

“You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world,” the veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi wrote.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.