Polling for LG by-polls underway in KP

PESHAWAR: The voting for by-polls in 65 different village and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is underway amid tight security, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in the evening without any break.

The by-polls are being held in 21 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

A total of 256 polling stations have been established for this purpose. Out of these 159 polling stations have been declared most sensitive and 84 have been declared sensitive.

A fierce contest is expected between ANP candidate Shabir Ahmed Raza, PTI candidate Muhammad Zeeshan and independent candidate Ahmed Ali on neighbourhood council Bicket Ganj-1. Also, PML-N candidate Abbas Khan, JUI-F candidate Mukhtiar Ali and PTI’s Rahim Shah are vying for the general seat of village council Ahmedabad, Takhatbhai.