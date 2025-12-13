Polling for PS-9 Shikarpur by election tomorrow

SHIKARPUR: All arrangements have been finalized for the by-election in Shikarpur’s provincial constituency PS-9, scheduled to be held on Sunday (tomorrow), a spokesman of the Sindh election commission said Saturday.

The constituency’s 2,77,792 voters will exercise their right to vote on December 14, in the by election on Sindh Assembly seat PS-9.

The election commission has set up 178 polling stations for the by election, including 49 each for male and female voters and 80 joint polling stations.

The electoral body has declared 54 polling stations in the constituency as ‘extremely sensitive’, 84 as ‘sensitive’ and 40 polling stations as normal.

The election commission has said that the electoral material’s dispatch from the Returning Officer’s camp office will be completed by this evening.

People’s Party’s Agha Shehbaz Durrani and JUI’s Maulana Rushdullah have been among the eight candidates of the election field.

Provincial election commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan has directed the election officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. “Any irregularity, violation or mismanagement will not be tolerated any cost,” election commissioner said.

PS-9 vacant after the death of Agha Siraj Durrani, an influential MPA and once speaker of the Sindh assembly.