Polling underway in NA-240 Karachi

KARACHI: Polling is underway for a by-election on NA-240 Karachi, after the seat fell vacant following the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial chief election commissioner, the polling in the constituency will continue unabated until 5:00 pm.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) have boycotted the election process as 25 candidates from multiple political parties and independents are vying for the seat.

In a late night development, several independent candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers from the by-election on the National Assembly seat in Karachi, NA-240, a day before the polling.

However, a day before the polls, several independent candidates have withdrawn their nominations after being approached by others. Meanwhile, some political parties have announced their support for candidates contesting the by-polls.

Sources have claimed that independent candidate Umair Ali Anjum has withdrawn in support MQM-P’s candidate, while another candidate Naeem Hashmat has also withdrawn from the election race.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Meo and Qureshi communities have announced their support for the MQM-P candidate from this constituency.

Another independent candidate Shaheen Khan has withdrawn in support of Mohajir Qaumi Movement candidate, while PML-N has announced its support for PPP candidate Nasir Lodhi.

Following the announcement of withdrawal and support, now 15 independent candidates, including six from political parties, will contest the NA-240 election.

The constituency comprises 529,855 voters including 294,385 male and 235,470 female voters. The ECP has established 309 polling stations and 1,236 polling booths.

