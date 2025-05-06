Polling underway for Sindh’s vacant Senate seat

KARACHI: Polling underway at the Sindh Assembly for vote on the vacant general seat of the Senate on Tuesday (today).

The Senate seat was vacated after death of the PPP’s veteran Senator Taj Haider.

Voting started at 9:00am and will continue without break until 4:00pm in the Sindh Assembly Hall.

PPP has awarded ticket to Waqar Mehdi, while the MQM-P fielded Nighat Mirza as its candidate to contest the election.

The People’s Party, which is ruling party in Sindh, enjoys majority in provincial legislature with 116 members strength, MQM-P has 36 members in the house.

Meanwhile, the PTI backed independent members have announced boycott of the election.

The PTI’s parliamentary leader in the assembly, Shabbir Ali Qureshi, has announced that none of their members will take part in the vote.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Sindh had said that it has completed all arrangements for the polling.