Pond ‘stolen’ overnight, hut constructed on it by land mafia

An unusual incident was reported from India’s Bihar state, where a pond was ‘stolen’ overnight in Darbhanga district and a hut constructed over it.

According to the Indian media reports, the pond, which was once used by locals for fishing and farming purposes was filled with sand overnight and a small hut was constructed over it.

The local administration stated that the pond was allegedly stolen by the land mafia who leveled the area by filling up the land – where the pond was – with sand and other materials and later built a hut at the site.

The reports suggested that the incident came to light when the locals called the police after hearing the movement of trucks and heavy machinery at late night.

Bizarre! Pond Stolen Overnight In Darbhanga, Bihar; Hut Erected At Site

‘Talab gayab ho gaya (the pond has vanished into thin air)” said a local resident expressing astonishment at how a water body just disappeared overnight as if it never existed in the first place.

According to the Indian police officials, the pond was likely filled over a span of a couple of weeks, apparently during the nighttime.

“The local people said the filling took place in the last 10-15 days. It was done mostly in the night hours,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the owner of the land is still unknown.

Police said they have registered a case in this connection and the strange ‘theft’ is being investigated.