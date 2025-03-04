Pond’s Miracle Council: Redefining Beauty, Empowerment, and Innovation

The country has its fair share of beauty experts, each one with a unique voice that has the power to resonate with the general public. Each one of them comes from varied spheres of life and yet, when they come together, everyone takes notice. That’s exactly what the Pond’s Skin Institute has done by assembling a handful of relevant content creators, influencers, and industry pioneers and named them the Pond’s Miracle Council. It is an empowering collective that’s transforming the conversation around beauty, confidence, and wellness.

The Pond’s Miracle Council also brings together some of the leading names in skincare, such as Dr. Ammara Saad Hashmi, Dr. Laaiba Shah, and Dr. Hina Siddiqui, whose combined expertise ensures that the Council is not only about beauty but about effective, science-backed skincare solutions. Joining them are Dr. Saniya Wajahat and Dr. Anmol Sultan, bringing fresh, innovative approaches to beauty and wellness.

There are content creators like Anjiya Mithani and Ayla Adnan who continue to set trends in the digital space while initiating dialogues around beauty, lifestyle, and self-expression. There’s Mushk Kaleem, known for her high-fashion runway appearances, including the Milan Fashion Week. There’s Erica Robin, who made history as Pakistan’s first Miss Universe representative. There’s also the gorgeous Rija Mujahid who has dominated the modeling scene with her commanding runway presence.

There’s the Pakistani-Filipino singer Maria Unera, who challenged all norms and has already become a celebrated name of the country’s music scene. while Rehmat Ajmal continues to inspire with her multi-disciplinary career in acting, fashion, and design.

The digital realm is not left behind. Ammal Naeem and Ameema Saleem are reshaping the online landscape with their unique and inspiring content, while the presence of Natasha Lakhani – with over a million followers – and Dr. Azeemah Nakhoda – recently returned from her post graduate degree – cannot be overlooked. Each of these trailblazers has their own unique contribution to make.

Rana Nadya, a certified fitness trainer and entrepreneur, is also a member of the Council, bridging the gap between wellness and beauty. Her empowering message of strength, resilience, and self-care resonates with people everywhere. Zarrar Khan, the only male member, is redefining what it means to be versatile in the world of modeling, acting, and content creation. He stands as an example of modern masculinity in the world of beauty and self-expression.

Each member of the Pond’s Miracle Council brings something unique to the table. Together, they represent the future of beauty—a future that is inclusive, authentic, and above all, empowering. Their collaboration with Pond’s is just the beginning. Keep an eye out as they continue to inspire and lead in the ever-evolving beauty industry.