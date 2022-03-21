Pooja Hegde calls Ranveer Singh ‘Pammi Aunty’; Here’s why!

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde has an interesting name for her recent co-star Ranveer Singh, she calls her ‘Pammi Aunty’.

Pooja Hegde who is currently shooting with Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh for her next Hindi-language title ‘Cirkus’ – helmed by Rohit Shetty, seated with an Indian media agency for a candid conversation.

Speaking about her co-stars, Pooja described Singh as ‘full entertainment’. “I call him Pammi aunty. He is just too much fun to be around, and he is so observant of everybody,” she said.

Moreover, the ‘Housefull 4’ actor believed that the two make a ‘great onscreen pair’, which the audience will get to see in ‘Cirkus’.

Furthermore, the celeb shared her two cents on the mixed reviews of her last released, the Prabhas led magnum-opus, ‘Radhe Shyam’, “See every film has its own destiny, I strongly believe that,” she noted.

“Sometimes you watch a film and you’re like ‘oh, it’s an okay film’, but the box-office does really well. Then sometimes there are films that didn’t do well at the box-office, but then when you watch it, you are like, ‘pata nahi yaar kyun nahi chali yeh picture.(don’t know why this film didn’t worked) It’s quite good.’ So I feel every film has its destiny at the box-office”

Equally popular in both Bollywood as well as the South-Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde has an interesting lineup of projects for 2022, including ‘Beast’, ‘Acharya’, and ‘Cirkus’.

