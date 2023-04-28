Pooja Hegde is sight to behold in Sri Lanka trip pictures

Pooja Hegde is the talk of the town following the release of her film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ and now she has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures.

Pooja Hegde shared glimpses of her Sri Lanka trip on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram. The viral pictures spread like wildfire within hours of their upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)



Her photo album got millions of likes. Instagram users praised her looks and pictures with their likes and heartfelt comments.

Pooja Hegde is a social media darling. The actor has astounding 23.4 Instagram followers. She uses the platforms to share pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours.

Here are some of her breathtaking visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ForeverNew India (@forevernew_india)

The actor has mostly worked in South Indian films but has made her mark in the Bollywood industry also.

She made her Hindi film debut with 2016’s Mohenjo Daro. She had worked in ‘Housefull 4‘, ‘Radhe Shyam‘ and ‘Cirkus‘. Her latest Hindi outing was ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ opposite Salman Khan.

It is to be noted that the duo are rumoured to be in love. However, they have not commented on it.

But Pooja Hegde’s comments about Salman Khan have fuelled the duo being in a relationship.

In a recent interview, she called her fellow celebrity a big-hearted and pleasing person. The actor said her impression before meeting her fellow celebrity was that he is honest.

“He says whatever is on his mind,” she said. “He is like ‘I am who I am’. And when I met him, I realized that he is exactly the same. There is no difference.”

She continued, “Who he shows like who he is and he is very big-hearted, very dildaar (pleasing) like he does a lot of food on sets during lunch. There’s like all these (food) options. He genuinely just spoils you.”

