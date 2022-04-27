Poor man carries dead son’s body on bike after ambulance demanded INR10,000

A video of a man from India carrying his dead son’s body on his bike for 90 km after an ambulance service asked for INR10,000 has gone viral.

Ten-year-old boy Jesava was undergoing treatment at the SVRR government general. He breathed his last after his liver and kidney failure at 11 pm on Monday night.

The incident took place at a private hospital in the Tirupati area of India. The man carried his dead son’s body on his bike after the ambulance reportedly asked for INR20,000 to carry the body to his home.

The father of the boy waited for several hours for a government ambulance to carry his son’s body, but the van never arrived. He called upon a private ambulance service to carry the body but the service asked for INR10,000. He pleaded to the service that he is a poor farmer and cannot afford to pay such an amount but they refused to lower the amount. After which he decided to carry his son’s body on his bike later.

According to reports, the private hospital officials also barred free ambulance services to take the body. Authorities have started an investigation after the video of the incident went viral.

