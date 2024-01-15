14.9 C
Poor visibility causes two traffic mishaps, leave four dead in Punjab

LAHORE: At least four persons were killed and 37 injured in two fog related traffic mishaps in Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

Poor visibility caused by fog resulted in a road crash among four vehicles in Kamaliya, leaving two persons including a woman dead and 12 others injured.

In another traffic accident, at least two people were dead and over two dozen were injured when a passenger coach overturned due to thick fog in Gujranwala, sources said.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Lahore from Kohat when it overturned near DC Colony, Gujranwala as the driver lost control.

The visibility issue causes scores of traffic mishaps in Punjab as scores of motorway section the province closed to avoid losses of life due to poor visibility.

Motorway authorities closed Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M-3) from Faizpur to Darkhana, M-4 from Shorkot to Faisalabad and M-5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir owing to foggy conditions.

