‘Full of whatsapp jokes’: Audience reviews Kunal Khemu’s ‘Pop Kaun’

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest comedy series ‘Pop Kaun’ starring actor Kunal Khemu with seasoned comedians missed the mark for the audiences.

Days after the show started streaming, the first set of reviews for ‘Pop Kaun’ is out now and seems like audiences aren’t mighty impressed with the show.

While many shared their thoughts across the social platforms and registered their complaints regarding the wasted opportunity with such brilliant performers, others expressed their concern for the highly-anticipated next film in the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise and Salman Khan’s long-delayed title ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ – also being helmed by Farhad Samji.

“#PopKaun is UNBEARABLE to watch. Filled with LAME jokes, cheap comedy. Lord #FarhadSamji direction is WORST & not even worth commenting. Seriously worried about #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan now.. no more expectations,” a social user posted on the micro-blogging site.

Another tweep also questioned Samji if he had read the script after writing or watched the final cut before releasing it.

Have a look at some of the reviews.

#PopKaun is a CON which has given me an excruciatingly painful headache. Samji is the worst writer director.

Only @kunalkemmu @satishkaushik2 @iamjohnylever were good #NupurSanon you have no relation with acting whatsoever & you look like pados ki aunty — Cinematic Strokes (@CinematicStrok1) March 19, 2023

@kunalkemmu #popkaun ke dialogues very poor saare jokes idhar udhar se uthake daale hai, poor direction sabse over action karwayi hai, it’s like stage drama so loud acting.

You are the best Actor #KunalKemmu ji n others are legends in acting. But overall product is not good ji. — Amit Dayma (@amitrdayma) March 18, 2023

Pop Kaun has such a great cast and a good concept but the execution and writing is so poor.

Cheesy one liners, stupid dances, idiotic slapstic comedy… It’s almost like the director was a gold medalist in the Sajid Khan school of filmmaking!#popkaun #DisneyPlusHotstar — Nishith Pandya (@nishith_pandya) March 19, 2023

#PopKaun are getting bad reviews. @farhad_samji is badly getting trolled for his masterpiece Whatsapp jokes and writing. Legendary and talented actors wasted by this legendary director. Really worried about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan now. My hopes are only on Megastar #SalmanKhan — Sooraj Barjatya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) March 19, 2023

About the show, Tasha Bhambhra’s six-episodic web series premiered on the streaming portal on March 17. The comedy-drama show follows ‘the life of Sahil [Kunal Khemu], son of Brij Kishore Trivedi [Johnny Lever], who is in love with a gangster’s daughter Pihu [Nupur Sanon]’.

‘Pop Kaun’, written and directed by Farhad Samji, also features ace performers Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Ashwini Kalsekar, Satish Kaushik, Tusshar Kapoor and Jamie Lever.

