‘Full of whatsapp jokes’: Audience reviews Kunal Khemu’s ‘Pop Kaun’

Disney+ Hotstar’s latest comedy series ‘Pop Kaun’ starring actor Kunal Khemu with seasoned comedians missed the mark for the audiences.

Days after the show started streaming, the first set of reviews for ‘Pop Kaun’ is out now and seems like audiences aren’t mighty impressed with the show.

While many shared their thoughts across the social platforms and registered their complaints regarding the wasted opportunity with such brilliant performers, others expressed their concern for the highly-anticipated next film in the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise and Salman Khan’s long-delayed title ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ – also being helmed by Farhad Samji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

“#PopKaun is UNBEARABLE to watch. Filled with LAME jokes, cheap comedy. Lord #FarhadSamji direction is WORST & not even worth commenting. Seriously worried about #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan now.. no more expectations,” a social user posted on the micro-blogging site.

Another tweep also questioned Samji if he had read the script after writing or watched the final cut before releasing it.

Have a look at some of the reviews.

About the show, Tasha Bhambhra’s six-episodic web series premiered on the streaming portal on March 17. The comedy-drama show follows ‘the life of Sahil [Kunal Khemu], son of Brij Kishore Trivedi [Johnny Lever], who is in love with a gangster’s daughter Pihu [Nupur Sanon]’.

First reviews of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ are here and its…

‘Pop Kaun’, written and directed by Farhad Samji, also features ace performers Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Ashwini Kalsekar, Satish Kaushik, Tusshar Kapoor and Jamie Lever.

