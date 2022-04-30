Pop sensation Taz Stereo Nation dies at 54

Pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini known for his stage name Taz Stereo Nation passed away on Friday following the health complications.

As per the reports, the singer was suffering from hernia and was due for surgery two years ago which got postponed because of the Covid pandemic. As his condition worsened, Taz had been admitted to Coma for a long time and was out in March this year as his family announced in the official statement.

However, the hitmaker reportedly passed away in a hospital last evening after being in the Intensive Care Unit due to Liver failure.

Following the sudden demise of the lead singer of pop band ‘Stereo Nation’, a number of tributes from his fans and fellow artists poured in remembering the pioneer of ‘Pop Bhangra music’.

Just heard the heartbreaking news about @tazstereonation From my 1st ever tour alongside him in 1999 to now was always a gentleman Made pop bhangra that we all hear now decades ago & took it to the masses a pioneer Your legacy lives on in your music my brother Waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/37zov0G5D5 — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) April 29, 2022

I’m heartbroken 💔 My brother Taz. Thank you for everything you did for me . Your album Hit The Deck was one of the main reasons I wanted to produce music , fusion music. You ll always be my inspiration. Love you my brother. Rest In Peace 🙏🏼 @tazstereonation pic.twitter.com/fPphkMvb1z — RISHI RICH (@MusicByRR) April 29, 2022

Absolutely shocked & saddened by this news. 😔😢@tazstereonation has passed away. Taz AKA Johnny Zee AKA Tarsame Singh Saini. Changed the Desi Music game back in the 90s & lived a life full of joy, emotion & good vibes whenever I met him.#RIPTazStereoNation https://t.co/MrAE4gb2He — Bobby Friction (@bobbyfriction) April 29, 2022

Shocked & saddened to hear @tazstereonation has passed away. He was a trailblazer who created a unique type of fusion and I loved his music! Thanks for the inspiration and the music Taz-it was a blessing to share the stage with you. You left us too soon 💔 Rest In Peace & Power🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Gyungf7AyW — NΛVIN KUNDRΛ (@NavinKundra) April 29, 2022

Feeling at an utmost low this evening after hearing the heartbreaking news my bro @tazsteronation has passed away. Taz you are and always will be a legend, pioneer, inspiration & my brother. I hope you are in a better place. Keep them beers on ice till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/jABCGMqFVy — Simon Nandhra (@simonnandhra) April 29, 2022

The great Singer @tazstereonation has sadly left us with his beautiful memories. He was hospitalised recently and unfortunately in a coma.

I’ve grown up listening to his music Lal lal bulliyan, nachange sari raat as well as other massive hits. May God bless his soul RIP.. pic.twitter.com/1C3Csi4GUv — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 30, 2022

Extremely saddened by the news that @tazstereonation is no more between us. He inspired many artists with his unique sound and amazing songs. True king of Bhangra Pop and the traditional UK Bhangra sound. Way ahead of his time. May your soul rest in peace brother. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/sCkzVRMdcG — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) April 30, 2022

Taz who also named himself ‘Johnny Zee’ for a time, rose to fame with his chartbuster ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989. Some of his iconic tracks include ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’, and ‘Gallan Gorian’.

