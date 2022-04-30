Saturday, April 30, 2022
Pop sensation Taz Stereo Nation dies at 54

Pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini known for his stage name Taz Stereo Nation passed away on Friday following the health complications.

As per the reports, the singer was suffering from hernia and was due for surgery two years ago which got postponed because of the Covid pandemic. As his condition worsened, Taz had been admitted to Coma for a long time and was out in March this year as his family announced in the official statement.

 

However, the hitmaker reportedly passed away in a hospital last evening after being in the Intensive Care Unit due to Liver failure.

Following the sudden demise of the lead singer of pop band ‘Stereo Nation’, a number of tributes from his fans and fellow artists poured in remembering the pioneer of ‘Pop Bhangra music’.

Taz who also named himself ‘Johnny Zee’ for a time, rose to fame with his chartbuster ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989. Some of his iconic tracks include ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’, and ‘Gallan Gorian’.

