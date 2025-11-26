Popemobile transformed into Gaza mobile children's clinic

Bethlehem: The popemobile used by the late pope Francis on his 2014 visit to Bethlehem re-emerged on Tuesday as a mobile children’s clinic to be deployed in Gaza.

The vehicle is still unmistakeable as a popemobile: pristine white inside and out, and with the familiar raised canopy.

But instead of transporting the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics, the re-branded “Vehicle of Hope” is now set to serve in the war-battered Gaza Strip, in accordance with the late pope’s wishes.

It was unveiled in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, around the corner from the Church of the Nativity and Manger Square, where preparations are well underway for Christmas.

“The Vehicle of Hope is ready for its new mission,” Cardinal Anders Arborelius, the Bishop of Stockholm, told a press conference, after blessing the vehicle.

“We want every child we reach to feel seen, heard and protected. The rights and well-being of the child come first.

“This vehicle stands as a testament: the world has not forgotten the children of Gaza.

“This is not just a vehicle: it’s a message of compassion, dignity and hope.”

Staffed by medics, the popemobile is intended for performing triage and is equipped for examination, diagnosis and treatment, including vaccines, stitches and tests for infections.

The clinic should be able to perform up to 200 consultations a day. The children will sit in the pontiff’s chair while being attended to.

– Pope’s ‘final wish’ –

In May 2014, Francis visited Amman, Bethlehem and Jerusalem, on his second international visit as pontiff. The popemobile was used as he toured Bethlehem, greeting the crowds gathered in Manger Square.

A gift from the Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, the converted Mitsubishi was later given to Franciscan friars.

Pope Francis died on April 21 aged 88, and his final wish for Gaza’s children was that the popemobile should become a mobile health unit, the official Vatican News portal said in May.

The vehicle was transformed by Caritas, the Catholic humanitarian aid organisation. Costing $15,000, it has been repurposed and spruced up by Palestinian mechanics. The open sides have been screened off.

“The children of Gaza were very close to the heart of pope Francis,” said Peter Brune, secretary general of the Caritas Sweden branch.

“They will sit on the seat of the pope, and be treated like the most valuable person on Earth.”

However, there is no date yet as to when it might receive Israeli authorisation to enter Gaza, where a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10 after two years of war that devastated healthcare in the Palestinian territory.

“As with all humanitarian assistance, we urgently need access to Gaza,” Caritas secretary general Alistair Dutton told AFP.

“We’re working through the official channels to get this in as quickly as possible.”