Popular Seaview beach to remain open on New Year's Eve

KARACHI: Seaview beach and its surrounding areas will remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve, city authorities said on Wednesday.

SSP South district has warned revellers against indulging in celebratory aerial firing and one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents.

Police authorities have warned that an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

Police announced robust security measures for New Year’s Eve at the popular Seaview area, deploying over 2,400 officers and staff to ensure public safety and maintain order during celebrations.

“To maintain law and order, six police platoons will be stationed at Seaview and adjacent areas,” Senior Superintendent Police South was quoted in the statement as saying. “A total of 2,451 officers and personnel, including intelligence staff, have been deployed around Seaview, where hooliganism or aerial firing will not be tolerated.”

The statement highlighted that the security deployment includes several senior police officials and 80 mobile units along with 106 motorcycle patrols.

Mounted police, a specialized unit of law enforcement officers who patrol on horseback, will also monitor the area. Intelligence teams have been directed to stay vigilant.

The police have further implemented traffic management plans, converting both tracks from Seaview McDonald’s to Khayaban-e-Ittehad into one-way routes to ease congestion.

“No unlawful activities will be permitted,” he added.