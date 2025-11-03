Port Qasim Set for Major Modernization to Drive $100 Billion Revenue Goal
Nov 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, announced on Monday that Port Qasim is set to undergo a major modernization drive, intended to generate at least half of Pakistan’s ambitious $100 billion national revenue target. The minister highlighted the port’s expanding role as a key industrial and trade hub following its recent recognition as the world’s ninth most improved container port globally.
Speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony marking the port’s global ranking, Minister Chaudhry noted that the achievement reflects the success of ongoing modernization and management reforms.
“Port Qasim improved its performance score by 35.2 points, demonstrating significant progress in reducing cargo dwell time, streamlining berth operations, and adopting digital management tools,” he stated.
The government’s goal is to transform Port Qasim into a regional trade and industrial gateway capable of driving national economic growth through strategic infrastructure expansion, industrialization, and green maritime initiatives. The port’s industrial complex and strategic location along key shipping routes position it to deliver a large share of the national revenue target.
“Sea-to-Steel” Corridor to Save Billions
A flagship initiative announced by the minister is the establishment of the country’s first “Sea-to-Steel Green Maritime Industrial Corridor.” This project is designed to revive Pakistan Steel Mills and is expected to generate a $13 billion saving for the country over the next decade.
The initiative integrates port operations with industrial activity, creating a continuous value chain from maritime logistics to steel manufacturing.
- Phase I: The plan involves leveraging the Iron Ore and Coal Berth (IOCB) terminal for the revival of the steel mills.
- Phase II: This will see the establishment of an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex (IMIC), which will link ship recycling facilities with steel production to enhance domestic output and generate employment.
Minister Chaudhry confirmed the “Steel-to-Green Sea” project will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Industries to ensure sustainable industrial development.
Capacity Expansion and Green Technologies
The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) is driving several projects aimed at expanding capacity and improving efficiency, which are central to the modernization plan:
- New Infrastructure: Development of new multipurpose and container terminals.
- Industrial Hub: The creation of the Port Qasim Special Economic Zone (PQSEZ), which will serve as a modern industrial and logistics hub to attract both local and foreign investment.
- Green Port Initiative: Integration of environment-friendly “Green Port” technologies.
The minister also cited dredging, improved cargo handling systems, and digital connectivity as crucial components of the plan to facilitate trade flows.
Enhanced connectivity through upgraded road, rail, and communication networks is expected to reduce logistics costs and strengthen national trade competitiveness. Furthermore, energy projects, including LNG terminals and power plants within the port area, are set to contribute to Pakistan’s energy security and industrial growth.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to maritime-led development, Minister Chaudhry concluded: “The vision is to make Port Qasim not just a cargo handling facility, but a comprehensive maritime-industrial ecosystem powering Pakistan’s future growth.