Portfolio of Sindh ministers announced

ISLAMABAD: The portfolios of the newly inducted Sindh cabinet were announced on Tuesday following an oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House in Karachi.

The newly sworn-in cabinet members include Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hussain Lanjar, Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, and Ali Hassan Zardari.

Mostly ministers had served in Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s cabinet in the previous tenure, however, their portfolios were reshuffled.

According to the CM Sindh’s spokesperson, the portfolios for the newly sworn-in ministers and advisers have been assigned as follows:

Sharjeel Inam Memon: Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics. Dr Azra Pechuho: Ministry of Health and Population Welfare. Nasir Hussain Shah: Department of Energy, Planning and Development. Sardar Ali Shah: Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of College Education, and Department of Mines and Minerals Development. Saeed Ghani: Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development. Jam Khan Shoro: Minister of Irrigation and Food Department. Ziaul Hassan Lanjar: Interior and Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution. Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr: Agriculture, Supply and Prize, Sports and Youth Affairs, Inquiries, and Anti-Corruption Establishment. Ali Hassan Zardari: Prisons. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah: Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.

Additionally, the advisers were assigned specific areas: