Post-mortem report confirms extreme torture on Priyantha Diyawadana

SIALKOT: A post mortem report into the horrific murder of a Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot has found extreme damage to his skull and other bones of the body, ARY NEWS reported.

The post mortem report has confirmed a broken skull along with burn wounds damaging 99 percent of the tissues of his body.

It emerged in the report that Priyantha Diyawadana’s death occurred owing to multiple hits on his skull. The report highlighted that all bones of the body except that of a leg were found broken, showing the impact of the extreme torture he had to bear before his death.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and conveyed to him regarding progress in the murder of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday in UAE to convey the nation’s anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.

“I informed him [over] 100 people arrested and assured him they would be prosecuted with full severity of the law,” Imran Khan said.

Sialkot Incident

The tragic incident took place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

