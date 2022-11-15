Post-mortem report of slain PTI worker Moazzam finally comes out

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of the slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Moazzam Gondal has come out which revealed that a bullet hit his head above the eyes on the front right side, ARY News reported.

The 36-year-old PTI worker Moazzam Gondal was killed on November 3 during Imran Khan-led long march in Wazirabad.

According to the post-mortem report, the bullet hit 7 cm above his right eye and exited from the other side, affecting Moazzam’s brain and skull. The PTI worker died on the spot after being hit by the bullet.

READ: IMRAN KHAN MEETS DECEASED PTI WORKER MOAZZAM’S FAMILY

It further stated that Moazzam’s body was received at the dead house at 5:00 pm after his death occurred at around 4:30 pm.

It is to be noted that PTI worker Moazzam was shot dead during a gun attack on PTI’s long march in Wazirabad on November 3. Another PTI worker namely Ibtisam Hassan caught the attacker and hand him over to the police.

Multiple PTI leaders including the PTI Chief Imran Khan were injured in the attack.

Comments