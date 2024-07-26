Poultry association challenges inter-provincial ban on chicken

LAHORE: The Poultry Traders Association has challenged the Punjab government’s decision to ban broiler chicken’s inter-provincial movement.

The association filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking permission for the movement of the chicken.

According to the petition, the Punjab government imposed the ban to reduce the price of chicken meat. However, the association argues that the government has not taken steps to lower the cost of feed for broiler chickens, which would effectively address the price issue.

The petition claims that the ban is unconstitutional, as the constitution does not allow for any prohibition on conducting business across the country.

The association has requested the court to declare the ban on exporting broiler chickens to other provinces null and void.

It is to be noted that the Punjab food ministry has banned the export of chicks in order to reduce the prices of broiler chicken.

Sources stated that the Livestock Department prepared a summary for the ban and sent it to the Punjab government.

Sources says that this ban can reduce the price of chicken by Rs 200 per kg, If something is in surplus, it is exported, but there is a complete shortage there.