GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 19, 2026
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 19, 2026
Karachi, Jan. 19 — The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to hover near the 375 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) mark in early inter-bank trade on Monday, reflecting a marginal softening from last week’s highs.
According to live data compiled at 09:30 GMT, £1 buys ₨375.07, virtually unchanged from Friday’s close of ₨374.60 but still ₨4 below the multi-week peak of ₨379.11 recorded on Jan. 5 .
Quick Conversions (as of Jan. 19, 2026)
| Pound | PKR |
| — | ———- |
| 1 | 375.07 |
| 10 | 3,750.71 |
| 100 | 37,507.07 |
| 500 | 187,535.34 |
| 1 k | 375,070.68 |
Remit with confidence: Leading FX desks are quoting zero-fee transfers on amounts above £2,000, making today an opportune window for expatriates sending tuition or family support payments.
Market Snapshot
– Day’s range: ₨374.59 – ₨375.11
– 52-week high: ₨379.11 (Jan. 5, 2026)
– 52-week low: ₨340.36 (Jan. 14, 2025)
– YTD change: +7.8 % (Pound strengthens)
Outlook
Analysts attribute the Pound’s resilience to hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of England and month-end importer demand for GBP. However, any dovish pivot in Thursday’s MPC minutes could cap further gains, keeping GBP/PKR locked in the 373-378 band for the remainder of January.