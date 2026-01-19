GBP to PKR: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 19, 2026

Karachi, Jan. 19 — The UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to hover near the 375 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) mark in early inter-bank trade on Monday, reflecting a marginal softening from last week’s highs.

According to live data compiled at 09:30 GMT, £1 buys ₨375.07, virtually unchanged from Friday’s close of ₨374.60 but still ₨4 below the multi-week peak of ₨379.11 recorded on Jan. 5 .

Quick Conversions (as of Jan. 19, 2026)

| Pound | PKR |

| — | ———- |

| 1 | 375.07 |

| 10 | 3,750.71 |

| 100 | 37,507.07 |

| 500 | 187,535.34 |

| 1 k | 375,070.68 |

Remit with confidence: Leading FX desks are quoting zero-fee transfers on amounts above £2,000, making today an opportune window for expatriates sending tuition or family support payments.

Market Snapshot

– Day’s range: ₨374.59 – ₨375.11

– 52-week high: ₨379.11 (Jan. 5, 2026)

– 52-week low: ₨340.36 (Jan. 14, 2025)

– YTD change: +7.8 % (Pound strengthens)

Outlook

Analysts attribute the Pound’s resilience to hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of England and month-end importer demand for GBP. However, any dovish pivot in Thursday’s MPC minutes could cap further gains, keeping GBP/PKR locked in the 373-378 band for the remainder of January.