Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

‘Poverty declines in FY21’, says PM Imran Khan citing World Bank data  

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday cited World Bank data showing a decline in the poverty line in the country during the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Imran Khan said that according to World Bank estimates based on an international poverty line of $1.90 PPP 2011 per day, poverty incidence has fallen to 4.8 percent in FY21 from 5.3 percent in FY20.


He further said that it is expected to continue downwards to 4.0 percent by FY23. “This is result of our policies of productivity-led growth to create employment,” the premier said.

On October 01, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) “achievement” of collecting Rs1,395 billion tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”


The FBR in a Twitter statement said the tax body registered “historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22”.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.