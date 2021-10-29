‘Poverty declines in FY21’, says PM Imran Khan citing World Bank data  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday cited World Bank data showing a decline in the poverty line in the country during the fiscal year 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Imran Khan said that according to World Bank estimates based on an international poverty line of $1.90 PPP 2011 per day, poverty incidence has fallen to 4.8 percent in FY21 from 5.3 percent in FY20.

Acc to World Bank estimates based on int poverty line of $1.90 PPP 2011 per day, poverty incidence has fallen to 4.8% in FY21 from 5.3% in FY20; & is expected to continue downwards to 4.0% by FY23. This is result of our policies of productivity-led growth to create employment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2021



He further said that it is expected to continue downwards to 4.0 percent by FY23. “This is result of our policies of productivity-led growth to create employment,” the premier said.

On October 01, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) “achievement” of collecting Rs1,395 billion tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”

I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs.1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs.1,211 billion. This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 1, 2021



The FBR in a Twitter statement said the tax body registered “historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in first quarter of the FY 2021-22”.