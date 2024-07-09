Power breakdown: Dhabeji Station stops water supply to Karachi

KARACHI: The water supply to Karachi from Dhabeji Pumping Station has been affected after a sudden power breakdown by the K-Electric, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the corporation said that after back pressure of water, a 72-inch pipeline was busted.

“After receiving information about the line being affected, the KW&SC officials reached the spot and inspected the affected line,” the spokesperson added

He added that on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer KWSC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the concerned officers and directed that the restoration work of the affected lines should be completed on an emergency basis so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of problems.

“In this regard, the Water Corporation officials started the restoration work of the affected line on an emergency basis,” the statement added.

According to Chief Engineer KW&SC, difficulties are being faced in the repair work due to rain. He said that the affected line will be repaird in the next 24 hours.

The spokesperson said that the water supply to the city continues through alternate lines.