Govt was shutting power stations to save energy, claims Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Lambasting the incumbent government over power breakdown, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar asserted that the federal government was shutting down power stations to save energy, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, the former energy minister said that the government shut down power stations, believing that the demand for electricity reduces at night.

However, Hammad Azhar said, the government had no backup plan after shutting down the power stations. “This morning when the demand suddenly increased, a major power breakdown occurred,” he claimed.

Terming the government ‘incompetent’, he said that the power breakdown occurred as the government shut down grid stations at night. “Politically, they decided to close the grid station at night to save oil without any backup plan,” he added.

The country is facing a major power outage for over 9 hours while the government is so far failed to restore the electricity supply from the National Grid. The government is reportedly making attempts to increase power production to meet the capacity of 8,000 megawatts.

Sources told ARY News that 1,000 MWs of electricity will be added to the National Grid from Mangla Dam which will match the frequency after meeting the production capacity of 8,000 MWs.

Sources added that the power supply to 117 feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was not yet restored.

