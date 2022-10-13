Power breakdown to be resolved by 7-8 pm: Energy Minister

Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir has said that the massive power breakdown, draining 8,000 MW of power of the grid, in the country would be resolved until 7-8 pm tonight, ARY News reported.

Power has been partially restored in Sukkur, Sibbi, Multan, and Faisalabad, the energy minister said. While northern areas of the country as safe from the breakdown, he added.

He added that there is no fault in Karachi’s system, it has been affected due to the ill provision of 1000 MW from the national grid.

Khurrum Dastagir said that they are working to restart plants that have tripped, 4,700 out of the total 8,000 MW of electricity has been restored.

Restoration of power in Karachi and Hyderabad is the priority, the power minister said. The report of the inquiry team would be submitted by evening, he added.

The power minister told that two 500 KV lines tripped today morning causing 8,000 MW to go out of the system. Tripping of two lines simultaneously is concerning and would be inquired about, he added.

Also Read: Transmission fault suspends power supply to parts of Pakistan

He added that they would look into if it was an accident or planned. The inquiry team would submit their report in three days, which would be verified by a third party, he added.

Comments