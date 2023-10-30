Power companies seek nod to charge Rs22.56b from consumers

ISLAMABAD: The power distribution companies (DISCOs) sought Nepra’s nod to receive ‘capacity’, ‘use of system’ and other charges worth Rs22.56 billion from electricity consumers excluding K-Electric, ARY News reported on Monday.

Preparations have been started to increase the financial burden on the electricity consumers as the DISCOs lodged a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for ‘capacity’, ‘use of system’ and other charges in the first quarterly adjustment of the current fiscal year.

The NEPRA will conduct the hearing on DISCOs’ plea on November 14.

Related: Federal cabinet defers hike in gas prices

The power companies sought NEPRA’s nod to receive over Rs12.12 billion from consumers in terms of capacity charges and more than Rs10.24 in ‘use of system’ charges.

According to the NEPRA, the power firms also sought permission to receive operation and maintenance charges worth Rs4.61 billion and Rs6.61 billion in terms of losses.

Additionally, the firms requested to increase financial burden on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) consumers worth Rs10.3 billion, Rs4.18 billion on Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Rs5.54 billion on Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Free electricity units

Earlier in the month, Pakistan ended free electricity units for the DISCOs and GENCOs officers.

According to sources, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) meeting approved the summary which stated officers of the power division from grades 17 to 21 will get a utility allowance instead of free electricity units.

Related: Electricity tariff likely to go up again in Pakistan

Sources added that a monthly utility allowance of Rs15,858 will be to the 17-grade officers of the DISCOs instead of 450 free units.

Simultaneously, the officers of DISCOs from 18 to 21 will get monthly utility allowance of Rs21,996, Rs37,594, Rs46,922 and Rs55,536, respectively. Meanwhile, 17-grade officers of GENCOs will likely receive a monthly utility allowance of Rs 24,570, sources said.

Officers of 18 grade will receive Rs 26,460 monthly instead of 700 free electricity units. The GENCOs officers from grades 19 to 21 are proposed to receive monthly utility allowances of Rs42,720, Rs46,992 and Rs55,536, respectively.