Power companies suffered Rs343b in losses last year – NEPRA report

ISLAMABAD: Power supply companies including QESCO, PESCO, and HESCO suffered Rs343 billion in losses due to ill-payments and line losses, in the last year, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reported.

According to the report by NEPRA, power companies suffered Rs120 billion in general losses, while Rs230 billion due to ill-collection of dues. The losses in 2021-22 were 3.72% higher than the NEPRA allocated targets by NEPRA.

The bill collection percentage of power companies was 90.51%, dropping 7% from last year’s collection. The ill-collection of bills is adding to the circular debt.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (PESCO) 2021-22 losses percentage was 37.47 while Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suffered 32.88%.

Sukkur Electric Supply Company’s (SEPCO) losses percentage was 35.62%, while Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) suffered 28.07% losses.

Multan Electric Supply Company (MESCO) suffered losses of 14.84%, while Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) suffered 11.52% losses, the report read.

While Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) suffered the least losses with 8.18%.

NEPRA has recommended outsourcing feeders in loss, the report read.

On September 29, NEPRA approved dropping the power Tariff for K-electric consumers by Rs4.87 per unit.

The tariff reduction, made in the fuel adjustment charges, would relieve K-electric consumers of Rs7 billion. The reduction would not apply to lifeline consumers of KE.

