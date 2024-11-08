web analytics
Bijli Sahulat Package: Electricity consumers to get relief in winter season

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the Bijli Sahulat Package, offering up to Rs 26 per unit relief in electricity bills during the three winter months—December, January, and February—, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event in connection with Youm-e-Iqbal, the prime minister said that under the Bijli Sahulat Package,  domestic consumers would get pp to Rs 26 per unit relief while commercial consumers would receive up to Rs 22.71 per unit relief.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also announced up to Rs 15.05 per unit relief for industrial consumers. He said the consumers would be given relief in three months of winters—December, January and February—.

According to the Power Division tariff relief will be provided on excess electricity consumption compared to previous year. It is to be noted here that the consumers using up to 25% more electricity than the reference benchmark will be eligible for the relief package.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was advised to increase electricity power tariff across the country.

According to details, preparations are underway to increase electricity prices across the country, including Karachi, as part of the quarterly adjustment. This hike is expected to place an additional burden of Rs. 8.73 billion on consumers already facing high utility costs.

A request has been submitted to NEPRA seeking to impose an additional burden of Rs. 8.72 billion on electricity consumers. This adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the current fiscal year and aims to address rising energy costs. NEPRA will hold a hearing on 20 Nov regarding this proposal.

