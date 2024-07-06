Power Division announces revised tariff for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD: After the federal government’s decision to increase the electricity tariff, the Power Division announced a significant hike for domestic consumers, effective from July 2024.

The new electricity tariff, which also includes taxes, will be implemented in a tiered structure based on consumption brackets.

According to the Power Division, the non-protected domestic consumers using 1 to 100 units per month would be charged Rs 37.38 per unit after the taxes while those consuming 101 to 200 units will have to pay Rs 45.15 per unit.

Similarly, those who are consuming 201 to 300 units will be charged Rs. 50.17 per unit while Rs 56.73 has been fixed for those using 301 to 400 units.

The other tariff are Rs 59.76 per unit for 401 to 500 units; Rs 61.70 per unit for 501 to 600 units; Rs 63.24 per unit for 601 to 700 units.

Likewise, Rs 69.27 per unit will be charged from the consumers using above 700 units per month. The Power Division maintained that the tariff would also be subject to monthly adjustments based on fuel prices and other factors.

Pakistan's power sector caused Rs403bln loss in FY2022-23: Nepra

Pakistan’s power sector caused a Rs403 billion loss in FY2022-23, revealed the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) report.

The progress report of the power distribution companies including K-Electric was released by the NEPRA, indicating nine distribution companies including K-Electric failed to achieve 100pc recovery.

The line losses and low recoveries caused a loss of Rs403 bln to the national kitty, the report said. The report highlighted that the companies did not buy the electricity as per the assigned quota.

The companies carrying out loadshedding ‘deliberately’ as they are not buying electricity as per their quotas, the report said.