26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Power Division refutes reports of tax imposition on solar power

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) refuted the reports of imposition of a fixed tax on solar power, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Power Division has refuted claims of imposing a fixed tax on solar power, stating that neither the Central Power Purchasing Agency nor the Power Division has submitted any such proposal to the government.

Instead, the power authority emphasized the significance of the Net Metering Policy of 2017, designed to encourage the adoption of alternative energy sources within the system.

Furthermore, the Power Division indicated that any proposals or amendments under consideration aim to alleviate the financial burden on low-income individuals.

Earlier in the day, Sindh’s Energy Minister Nasir Shah opposed the suggestion of tax imposition over solar panels.

“Certain quarters have recommended imposition of tax on solar panels to the federal government. This step will further overburden the poor class,” Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement.

“I plead to the prime minister to avoid imposing a tax on solar panels,” provincial minister said.

He also suggested offering convenience packages to people for the purchase of solar panels.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.