Power Division refutes reports of tax imposition on solar power

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) refuted the reports of imposition of a fixed tax on solar power, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the Power Division has refuted claims of imposing a fixed tax on solar power, stating that neither the Central Power Purchasing Agency nor the Power Division has submitted any such proposal to the government.

Instead, the power authority emphasized the significance of the Net Metering Policy of 2017, designed to encourage the adoption of alternative energy sources within the system.

Furthermore, the Power Division indicated that any proposals or amendments under consideration aim to alleviate the financial burden on low-income individuals.

Earlier in the day, Sindh’s Energy Minister Nasir Shah opposed the suggestion of tax imposition over solar panels.

“Certain quarters have recommended imposition of tax on solar panels to the federal government. This step will further overburden the poor class,” Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement.

“I plead to the prime minister to avoid imposing a tax on solar panels,” provincial minister said.

He also suggested offering convenience packages to people for the purchase of solar panels.