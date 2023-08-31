Power Division suggests monetization of free power units

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government has instead of canceling free electricity units’ facility mulling over alternative measures, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the Wapda and the Ministry of Water Resources have opposed removal of the free units facility to employees. The water resources ministry claimed that the decision of cancelling free power units won’t have any impact for betterment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has suggested utility allowance to replace free units of electricity.

The Ministry of Finance has also proposed end of the free electricity facility, while the Power Division has suggested monetizing by providing an amount equal to free units to the employees. “The employees should be paid an amount equal to free electric units in their monthly salaries,” power division forwarded proposal in the federal cabinet meeting.

According to sources, presently free electricity units are being given to 1,89,171 in-service and retired government servants. “These government servants being provided 3,47,58,825 free units of electricity in a month,” sources said.

“The electric companies Grade-17 employees being given 450 to 650 free units each, while Grade-18 staffers being given 600 to 700 free units and Grade-19 employees could use 850 to 1000 electricity units free of cost,” sources said.

Grade-20 employees being given 1100 free units and Grade-21 employees allowed upto 1300 free units each, according to sources.

Pakistan currently facing crisis situation as the power tariff and huge electricity bills have made life miserable of general public. It is a popular public demand to cancel free electricity units quota allowed to public servants as well as the officers and staff of Wapda and electricity generation and distribution companies.