Pakistan's power system hits record generation in January 2026

The power division has claimed that Pakistan’s national power system recorded its highest-ever January performance in 2026, despite significant generation constraints and difficult weather conditions.

The announcement comes amid recent media coverage over electricity pricing and sector performance.

According to the division, peak electricity generation reached 16,584 megawatts (MW) during January 2026, while average generation stood at 12,239 MW. Total electricity produced amounted to 9,106 gigawatt-hours (GWh), exceeding the reference projection of 7,962 GWh by around 14 percent, this represents a 13 percent increase over January 2025.

The January 2026 performance was achieved despite several major outages and operational pressures.

*K-3 forced outage of 1,040 MW

* Haveli Bahadur Shah (HBS) forced outage of 1,180 MW

* Partial and forced outage at Sahiwal Coal

* C-III refueling outage of 300 MW

According to the power division, the system also faced canal closures affecting hydropower availability, fog-induced transmission line trippings in northern and southern regions, and increased demand during a cold wave.

Officials said reduced baseload capacity and limited hydel generation made operations more complex, but the grid was run in accordance with the merit-order dispatch.

The Power Division said thermal resources were utilised optimally, while hydropower generation was managed within water availability limits. Transmission corridors were monitored continuously, and additional security measures were put in place to prevent cascading failures or widespread load management.

The Power Division appreciates the resilience and professionalism demonstrated by system operators under these demanding conditions.

Commercial implications arising from the rebasing of reference in January 2026 may be obtained from CPPA-G.

At present, system demand is being met efficiently through hydel generation supported by improved water inflows, with only one RLNG-based plant in operation. No furnace oil-based generation has been used, including during the increased demand hours of Iftar, Taraweeh and Sehr.

The Power Division remains committed to ensuring reliable and cost-effective power supply to all consumers.